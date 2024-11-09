LeBron James Sends Instagram Message To Anthony Davis After 76ers-Lakers Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 116-106 to improve to 5-4 in their first nine games.
Anthony Davis led the team with 31 points, nine rebounds, one steal and four blocks while shooting 11/20 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, LeBron James made a post to his Instagram story with a message for Davis.
James wrote: "My fkn DOG!!! Woe... 🆙 @antdavis23 🫡 🤝🏾"
Davis is off to an excellent start to the season with averages of 32.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 56.9% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in eight games.
The 2020 NBA Champion is in his sixth season playing for the Lakers.
Via Hoop Central: "Anthony Davis this season:
36 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
35 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
31 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
29 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
22 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
38 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
37 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
31 PTS, 9 REB, 4 BLK"
As for James, he finished Friday's victory with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks while shooting 9/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers will play their next game on Sunday when they host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Los Angeles.