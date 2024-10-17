Fastbreak

LeBron James Sends Instagram Message To Lonzo Ball

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent a message to Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball.

Ben Stinar

Dec 14, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center in Illinois.

A lot of attention was on the preseason game due to the fact that Lonzo Ball made his return to action after missing over two years.

The former UCLA star finished his night with 10 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 4/6 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 15 minutes.

People all over the NBA reacted to Ball's incredible return from injury.

One person who sent out a post was his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James.

James (via his Instagram story): So damn proud of you man!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎🫡💪🏾"

LeBron James IG Story
LeBron James IG Story / October 16

Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers.

During his second season with the Lakers, James joined the team.

Lakers NBA
Oct 24, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (right) greets teammate Lonzo Ball against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following his two-year stint in Los Angeles, Ball was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

After two seasons with New Orleans, the 26-year-old signed with the Bulls during the 2021 offseason.

His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 regular season games.

As for the Bulls, they were able to win Wednesday's game over the Timberwolves by a score of 125-123.

They are 2-2 in their first four preseason games.

Lonzo Ball
Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On October 23, the Bulls will open up the regular season when they visit the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.