LeBron James Sends Instagram Message To Lonzo Ball
On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center in Illinois.
A lot of attention was on the preseason game due to the fact that Lonzo Ball made his return to action after missing over two years.
The former UCLA star finished his night with 10 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 4/6 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 15 minutes.
People all over the NBA reacted to Ball's incredible return from injury.
One person who sent out a post was his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James.
James (via his Instagram story): So damn proud of you man!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎🫡💪🏾"
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers.
During his second season with the Lakers, James joined the team.
Following his two-year stint in Los Angeles, Ball was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
After two seasons with New Orleans, the 26-year-old signed with the Bulls during the 2021 offseason.
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 regular season games.
As for the Bulls, they were able to win Wednesday's game over the Timberwolves by a score of 125-123.
They are 2-2 in their first four preseason games.
On October 23, the Bulls will open up the regular season when they visit the Pelicans in New Orleans.