LeBron James Sends Instagram Story Message To Draymond Green
LeBron James and Draymond Green have had a lot of battles over their legendary careers.
That said, they are also notably good friends and are seen off the court together a lot.
On Thursday, James sent out an Instagram story message for Green that got a lot of views on social media (h/t Bleacher Report).
James wrote: "Was one of those nights! 😱 @money23green 🫡"
Via Bleacher Report: "LeBron’s latest IG story 🤣
Bron, Draymond, Rich Paul, and Mav Carter had a night 🍷"
James and Green had been recently seen together on a vacation.
The two future Hall of Famers have faced off 50 times over the last 12 seasons.
Green has a 29-21 record, and he has also gone 3-1 in their four NBA Finals series matchups.
James is still among the ten best players in the NBA despite being 39.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Next year will be his 21st season in the NBA.
As for Green, he is coming off his 12th season in the NBA (all with the Golden State Warriors).
He finished the year with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Via Overtime: "LeBron and Draymond went through 7 bottles of wine 😭"