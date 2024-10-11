LeBron James Sends Message To Former NBA Star Lance Stephenson
Lance Stephenson most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.
He finished that year with averages of 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range.
On The Radar With Gabe P📻 recently posted a clip of Stephenson rapping that got a lot of views on social media.
One person who reacted was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
James (via his Instagram story): "GO CRAZY BORN READY!!! 😤😤😤😤
NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing James interact with Stephenson.
Early in Stephenson's career, he was a rival of James when he was on the Indiana Pacers, and they faced off in the Eastern Conference finals twice (2013 and 2014).
James and the Miami Heat beat the Pacers in both seasons.
At the end of Stephenson's career, he played one season with James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
That year, he averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 68 games.
However, the Lakers missed the NBA playoffs.
As for James, he is going into his 22nd season in the NBA (and seventh playing for the Lakers).
At 39, he is still among the best players in the league and finished last season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.