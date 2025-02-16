LeBron James Sends Message To New York Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony was one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
The former superstar last played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Recently, it was announced that Anthony will be a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame (Class of 2025).
Via Basketball HOF: "At forward, from Syracuse University, a Class of 2025 Finalist, Carmelo Anthony."
One person who reacted to the news was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
His post (via X) had over 19,000 likes and 1.3 million impressions in seven hours.
James wrote: "WELL DESERVING MY BROTHER!!!!! SO DAMN HAPPY AND PROUD OF YOU CHAMP!! 🙏🏾💪🏾🫡"
Anthony was the third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Syracuse.
He played 19 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.
The ten-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 games.
Via Yahoo Sports: "The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Finalists:
- Carmelo Anthony
- Dwight Howard
- Sue Bird
- Maya Moore
- Micky Arison
- Jerry Welsh
- Tal Brody
- Sylvia Fowles
- Billy Donovan
- Mark Few
- Jennifer Azzi
- Buck Williams
- Molly Bolin
- Marques Johnson
- Danny Crawford
- Dusan Ivkovic
- The 2008 USA Basketball men's Olympic team"