LeBron James Sends Message To Panthers Legend Julius Peppers
Julius Peppers is one of the best players in NFL history.
He most recently played in the league during the 2018 season when he was in his second stint with the Carolina Panthers.
Recently, Peppers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Via Pro Football Hall of Fame: "A first-ballot Hall of Famer and a @Panthers legend. Introducing, the Bronze Bust of Julius Peppers!"
Following the induction, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a post to his Instagram story.
James wrote: "Yessir Pep!!!!! Congratulations my guy"
Peppers was the second pick in the 2002 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.
He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Panthers.
Peppers (via the NFL): "Whatever it is that you do, do it with respect, integrity, passion, resilience, dedication, and gratitude. That alone will make you a Hall of Fame person."
In addition to his ten years in Carolina, Peppers also spent time with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
He appeared in 266 games and has 159.5 career sacks.
The nine-time Pro Bowler also played in 18 NFL playoff games.
As for James, he is coming off his 21st season in the NBA (and sixth playing for the Lakers).
He finished this past year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.