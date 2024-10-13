LeBron James Sends Out Viral C.J. Stroud Post During Texans-Patriots Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Texans faced off against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.
The Texans dominated and won by a score of 41-21 to improve to 5-1 in their first six games.
During the game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out a post (via X) about C.J. Stroud.
His post had 12,000 likes and 1.3 million impressions in less than five hours.
James wrote: "Man CJ throws a beautiful ball man!! Love watching him play"
Many fans reacted to his post.
Via @stingleysznsss: "we got Bron watching Texan games WE MADE ITTT"
Via @BTSmithUK: "Texans bandwagon filling up."
Via @Srnestmort: "I agree w you my King"
Via @All_Max_NFT: "Absolutely! CJ Stroud’s ability to throw precision passes is a joy to witness. His composure in the pocket and deep ball accuracy not only elevates his game but also excites fans. It’s clear he has the potential to become a standout quarterback in the league. Keep shining, CJ!"
Via @DraftKings: "That Ohio connection 🤝"
Stroud finished his day with 192 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
The Texans will play their next game on October 20 when they visit the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.
They are currently the first-place team in the AFC South.
As for James, he is entering his 22nd season in the NBA (and seventh playing for the Lakers).
They will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they host Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles, California.