LeBron James Sends Out Viral Christmas Instagram Post After Lakers-Warriors Game

LeBron James made a post to Instagram after Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures after dunking against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures after dunking against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Christmas, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 115-113 at the Chase Center.

James finished with 31 points, four rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block.

After the game, James made a post to Instagram with his family that had over two million likes in six hours.

James captioned his post: "MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE JAMES GANG TO YOURS!!! 👑✨✨✨🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎"

Many fans made fun of the fact that he was also photoed with his teammate (and son) Bronny.

@ibelievein23: "LeBron’s a real one for inviting his teammate"

@bradleylantz: "“Bronny put your jammies on” - bron after dropping 31 & 10"

@mrrushlife: "The fact there are Two people in this pic currently playing in the NBA is iconic. 🔥🔥"

@doctor_ockular: "Wow, bro invited a rookie over to his house for Christmas. Helluva teammate."

@cj.dye: "Is it bad for team chemistry that he only invited one teammate?"

Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, right, and forward LeBron James warm up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

James will turn 40 on Monday.

That said, he still remains among the best players in the NBA.

The four-time MVP is now averaging 23.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 28 games.

Via StatMuse: "Most games with 30+ PTS and 10+ AST in NBA history:

104 — LeBron James
103 — James Harden"

The Lakers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-13 record in 30 games.

They will now return home to host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

