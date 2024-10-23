LeBron James Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Lakers Beat Timberwolves
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers opened up their season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 110-103, and All-Star forward Anthony Davis led the way with 36 points and 16 rebounds.
During the first half, LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "LEBRON AND BRONNY CHECK IN TOGETHER 🔥
NBA HISTORY 🙌"
After the game, LeBron made a post to Instagram that had over 800,000 likes in one hour.
He captioned his post: "Hollywood couldn’t write a better script so we helped them write it and brought it to them. HISTORY WAS MADE! #JamesGang👑"
Bronny grabbed one rebound in three minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, his father finished with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 7/16 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
The Lakers played a very good game, as the Timberwolves are expected to be among the top teams in the Western Conference.
They will play their second game of the season when they remain at home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh playing for the Lakers).
Last season, he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.
As for the Timberwolves, they will now head to Sacramento for a showdown with the Kings on Thursday evening.