LeBron James Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Lakers-Kings Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Kings in Sacramento.
The Lakers won by a score of 113-100.
LeBron James finished with 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 8/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
He also made incredible NBA history.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Making every minute count 👏
LeBron James is officially 1st in all-time minutes played in NBA history."
After the game (on Friday), James made a post to Instagram that had over one million likes (and 9,000 comments) in less than two hours.
James captioned his post: "Last night became the NBA All-Time Leader in Minutes! Crazy to even think about! Very thankful and blessed! Been a helluva ride. 1 million minutes Wilt style! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤷🏾♂️"
Even with all of his minutes played, James is still among the best players at nearly 40.
The four-time NBA Champion is now averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 25 games.
In addition to Los Angeles, James has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat over 22 seasons in the NBA.
With the victory over Sacramento, the Lakers are 15-12 in their first 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 5-5 over their last ten).