LeBron James Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Warriors-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-116.
James finished the loss with 33 points, five rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/15 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the four-time NBA Champion made a post to Instagram that had over 180,000 likes in less than one hour.
James captioned his post: "THE KID FROM AKRON 🤴🏾"
Many fans left comments on his post.
@jonacanii: "Bronny, Bryce, Me and Zhuri are proud of you 🙏🏾"
@Drip: "Everyone about to start wearing overalls now 🤣🔥"
@qauaninhiding: "LeBron we need you get that 5th ring badly"
@dopedionnee: "My glorious King!! Smiling through it all!! 👑👑👑"
@stunna.micheall: "Weren’t even the best basketball player from Akron last night😭"
James is in the middle of his 22nd NBA season (and seventh with the Lakers).
He is averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 65 games.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James last ten games vs Steph:
32.2 PPG
9.3 RPG
8.9 APG
56/49/86%
6-4 W/L"
The Lakers are the fourth seed with a 46-30 record.
They will resume action on Friday night when they host the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles.
James is currently listed as probable.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (groin) probable Friday."