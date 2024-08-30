LeBron James Sends Out Viral Post During Colorado-North Dakota State Game
On Thursday evening, the Colorado Buffaloes played their first game of the season when they hosted the North Dakota State Bison in Boulder.
The game was extremely close, but the Buffaloes were able to overcome a halftime deficit to come away with a 31-26 victory.
Many people reacted to the game on social media.
One person who sent out several posts was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
His first post had over 18,000 likes and 1.1 millon impressions in five hours.
James wrote: "Shedeur to Hunter for 6! Going to be seeing and hearing that a lot this season i bet! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
His second post had over 28,000 likes and 950,000 impressions in two hours.
James wrote: "MAN TRAVIS HUNTER IS RIDICULOUS!!!!! WOW"
James also reposted a post from Overtime.
Overtime wrote: "SHEDEUR AND TRAVIS TONIGHT
26/34 7 REC
445 YDS 132 YDS
4 TD 3 TD"
Colorado will now play their next game on Saturday when they visit Nebraska.
They are coming off a season where they went 4-8 in 12 games (1-8 in conference games).
James was also a supporter of Colorado football last season, so his social media accounts will be worth following whenever they play.
The 39-year-old finished last season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He is entering his 21st season in the NBA (and seventh with the Lakers).