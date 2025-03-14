LeBron James Sends Out Viral Post On X About Steph Curry After Kings-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, Steph Curry made NBA history when the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 130-104.
Curry became the only player to ever reach 4,000 career three-pointers.
Via The NBA: "4,000 3-POINTERS AND COUNTING...
STEPH CURRY, IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN"
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
His post had over 6,000 likes in less than 20 minutes.
James wrote: "🧑🏽🍳 4K from Trey is CRAZY!!!!! Congrats my brother!! That’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @StephenCurry30"
Many people commented on his post.
@Freezyknowsball: "Greatness recognizes Greatness🔥"
@kauxhal: "Nah man it's actually dope to see these two appreciate each other at this stage of their careers. One is scoring 50k points and other is dropping 4k triples. Just amazing at what they do"
@mallegni_matteo: "🐐 x 🐐"
Curry finished the game with 11 points, two rebonuds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/9 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 30 mintues of playing time.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steve Kerr comes up to his postgame presser looking like he’s been soaked by water. Kerr said there was a lot water flying around the Warriors locker room celebrating Steph Curry reaching 4,000 3's. Kerr says if Steph can stay healthy, another 1,000 3's should be within reach."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-28 record in 66 games.