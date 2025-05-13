LeBron James Sends Out Viral Post During Celtics-Knicks Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 to the New York Knicks by a score of 121-113.
Jayson Tatum was in the middle of a sensational performance before exiting (late in the fourth quarter) with an injury.
Via ESPN: "Jayson Tatum was helped off the court late in Game 4 after an apparent leg injury on this play."
One person who reacted to the news was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
The four-time NBA Champion sent out a post (via X) that had over 27,000 likes and 500,000 impressions in less than 15 minutes.
James wrote: "🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Big Deuce"
Tatum had finished the game with 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks while shooting 16/28 from the field and 7/16 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Jayson Tatum is now tied for the most 40-PT playoff games in Boston Celtics history 🍀"
The Celtics will now have to await the announcement of Tatum's injury status going forward.
They are also in a 3-1 hole, so they are on the verge of elimination with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Boston.
Via Skip Bayless: "Jayson Tatum had played one of his best playoff games ever - 42 points. And out of nowhere THAT happened. So unfair. God bless him in his recovery."
Tatum is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
Last season, he helped lead the franchise to their first NBA Championship since 2008.