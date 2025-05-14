LeBron James Sends Out Viral Post On X During Pacers-Cavs Game
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series by a score of 114-105.
With the win, the Pacers have now advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season.
Tyrese Haliburton went off for 31 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 10/15 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out a post about Haliburton that had over 29,000 likes and 1.8 million impressions in one hour.
James: "Hali fkn hooping!!!! Where the lames who said he was overrated??!! Quiet as hell. That boy NICE and even more someone everyone would love to play with! 🧠 🏀 @mindthegamepod"
Many NBA fans commented on James' viral post.
@TheOtherSacco: "I don’t understand why he doesn’t always try to score like this though"
@HutterBen: "Halliburtons impact is hard to qualify for the average casual I think, myself included"
@Blakezwrld10: "It’s all jealousy LeBron, they can’t stand someone that was underrated in the draft class actually be one of the best in his class"
@xrpbossm8: "Damn king, I guess you not cheering for the cavs 😂"
Haliburton has established himself among the best point guards in the NBA over the previous three seasons.
Via @StatMamba: "Haliburton since being voted “most overrated”:
18.3 PPG
5.3 RPG
9.0 APG
62.3% TS
Two game-winners
7-2 W/L"
The Pacers are the fourth seed and they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.