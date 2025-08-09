LeBron James Sends Out Viral Post On X During Panthers-Browns Game
On Friday evening, the Cleveland Browns are playing their first game of the preseason against the Carolina Panthers.
Former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders started in his first career NFL game.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Shedeur Sanders in his first NFL half:
11/19 Comp/Att
103 Pass Yds
2 TD
1 shoutout from King James"
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out several posts about the rookie quarterback.
James' first post: "That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡"
James' second post: "And I don’t wanna hear that “It’s only preseason” bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his a** about it! So give credit and grace lames. 🤷🏾♂️"
Sanders spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Buffaloes.
He was then selected with the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Via The NFL: "Shedeur Sanders to Kaden Davis AGAIN for the TD!"
The Browns finished last season with a 3-14 record.
They last made the NFL playoffs during the 2023 season.
As for James, he is going into his 23rd season in the NBA (and eighth with the Lakers).
He finished last year with outstanding averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "Shedeur Sanders after his 1st TD pass 🔥😤"