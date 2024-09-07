LeBron James Sends Out Viral Saquon Barkley Post During Eagles-Packers Game
Saquon Barkley is one of the best running backs in the NFL.
After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the New York Giants, he made the surprising decision to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason.
On Friday evening, Barkley is making his debut with the Eagles as they are facing the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
Barkley got off to an excellent start to his Eagles career.
The former Penn State star scored two touchdowns in the first half.
Many people reacted to his highlights on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
His post had over 10,000 likes and 500,000 impressions in less than one hour.
James wrote: "OMG SAQUON SO DAMN QUICK/FAST!!!!!!! SO GOOD MAN! @saquon"
James also sent out a post about the field.
His post had over 20,000 likes and 900,000 impressions in less than two hours.
He wrote: "Man this field sucks!!! 🤦🏾♂️ GB vs PHI"
The Eagles are coming off a season where they went 11-6.
They made the NFL playoffs but lost to the Tampa Bay Bucs in the Wild Card Round.
As for James, he is still one of the best players in the NBA despite the fact that he will turn 40 next season.
The four-time NBA Champion is coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.