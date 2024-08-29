LeBron James Shares Strong Reaction To Josh Allen News
Josh Allen has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the previous five seasons.
However, the Buffalo Bills star was recently named as the most overrated quarterback (in a poll via ESPN).
Via ESPN: "Josh Allen was voted by his peers as the "most overrated" and "biggest trash talker" among all QBs 👀"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
One person who sent out a response (via Instagram) was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
His comment had nearly 4,000 likes in 13 hours.
Via Sports Illustrated (Instagram): "In a recent survey conducted by ESPN, Josh Allen was voted most overrated QB by fellow players. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa tied for second. Thoughts?? 🤔"
James responded: "I GUARANTEE he's at the top of the scouting report before playing Buffalo offensively! So who cares 🤷🏾♂️"
James is one of the best NBA players of all time and is notably a huge NFL fan.
Allen was the seventh pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wyoming.
He has led the Bills to the playoffs in five of his first six seasons.
Last season, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
As for James, he is entering his 21st season in the NBA.
At 39, he remains among the ten best players in the league.
The four-time NBA Champion is coming off a summer where he won his third Gold medal (with Team USA) at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.