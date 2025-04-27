LeBron James' Shot Over Rudy Gobert Goes Viral In Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (at the Target Center) for Game 4 of their series.
During the first half, LeBron James made a tough shot over Rudy Gobert that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "LeBron makes it look so easy 🎯
LAL looking to tie the series on ABC!"
James had nine points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 2/2 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in his first eight minutes of playing time.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Another terrific shift from LeBron, coming off 38 points on Friday night in this quick turnaround. He had 9 points, 3 boards and 1 assist in 8 minutes with LA +6."
Despite the 116-104 loss in Game 3, James was brilliant.
His full stat line was 38 points, ten rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 13/21 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via Yahoo Sports: "LeBron's 38 points are the MOST by 40-year-old player in a postseason game 🔥"
As for Gobert, he had one point and six rebounds while shooting 0/4 from the field in his first eight minutes of playing time.
Via Lakers Nation: "End of 1Q: 32, Timberwolves 28
Better start for LA muddied by a sloppy close to the quarter. On the bright side, Luka appears to be close to 100 percent."
The Timberwolves lead the series 2-1.
Game 5 will be on Tuesday night (back in Los Angeles).