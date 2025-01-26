LeBron James' Shot Over Steph Curry In Lakers-Warriors Game Leaves NBA Fans Buzzing
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center (in San Francisco).
During the second half, Steph Curry got switched on to LeBron James.
James used his size to back down Curry and finished off the play with a jumper.
Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "LEBRON SCORES ON CURRY 🤑"
James and Curry are two of the best 15 players of all time.
Therefore, the highlight got a lot of attention on social media.
@CNelzz: "Watching LeBron shoot stepbacks over Steph curry in 2025🥹🥹 Got me feeling like I’m in high school again man"
@magno_jez12: "Lebron James over Steph Curry.
Appreciate it while we can."
@jbilyeudesign: "Love it.
An all-time great vs the GOAT."
@J458458: "If Lebron couldn’t back down a player who’s 6 inches shorter then there would be an issue"
@jbondwagon: "Curry looked like a cone out there 😭"
James had 21 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 10/22 from the field in his first 31 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA (before the game): "12 wins apiece when meeting in the regular season… another chapter of LeBron vs. Steph is going down tonight!"
James came into the night with averages of 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The Lakers and Warriors will face off (again) on Februray 6 in Los Angeles.