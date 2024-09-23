Fastbreak

LeBron James Shows Love On Social Media To Ex-Lakers Teammate Russell Westbrook

LeBron James posted an Instagram story mentioning Russell Westbrook.

Ben Stinar

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (back) watches guard Russell Westbrook shoot prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (back) watches guard Russell Westbrook shoot prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.

The NBA legend has had an excellent career and is one of the most popular players of all time.

While he has been a fan-favorite at nearly every stop, Westbrook had a rough tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers that lasted part of two seasons.

Russell Westbrook
Feb 2, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

During Westbrook's only full season with the Lakers, they were among the worst teams in the NBA (2022).

They finished that year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range.

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams hosted the San Francisco 49ers in California.

Westbrook was among several NBA players at the game, and LeBron James (who was also in attendance) made a post to his Instagram story that included a message for his former teammate.

James wrote: "S/O the Brodie!"

LeBron James' IG Story
LeBron James' IG Story / September 22

Westbrook has been able to get his career back on track following the failed run with the Lakers.

He finished last year with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over the offseason, the former UCLA star signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets.

As for James, he still remains among the best players in the NBA at 39.

He finished last season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.