LeBron James Shows Love On Social Media To Ex-Lakers Teammate Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.
The NBA legend has had an excellent career and is one of the most popular players of all time.
While he has been a fan-favorite at nearly every stop, Westbrook had a rough tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers that lasted part of two seasons.
During Westbrook's only full season with the Lakers, they were among the worst teams in the NBA (2022).
They finished that year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.
Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range.
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams hosted the San Francisco 49ers in California.
Westbrook was among several NBA players at the game, and LeBron James (who was also in attendance) made a post to his Instagram story that included a message for his former teammate.
James wrote: "S/O the Brodie!"
Westbrook has been able to get his career back on track following the failed run with the Lakers.
He finished last year with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Over the offseason, the former UCLA star signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
As for James, he still remains among the best players in the NBA at 39.
He finished last season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.