LeBron James' Statement About Bronny Goes Viral After Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Lakers had their season come to a close when they lost to the Timberwolves (in Los Angeles) by a score of 103-96.
LeBron James finished the final game of his 22nd NBA season with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 9/21 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron in Year 22:
— 24/8/8
— All-Star
— Most 20-point games by a 40-year-old
— Most 30-point games by a 40-year-old
— Most 40-point games by a 40-year-old
— Most PTS, REB, 3PM in age 40 season
— Most PTS, REB, AST in 22nd season"
After the game, LeBron was asked about playing with his son (Bronny).
His heartfelt answer got a lot of views on social media.
Reporter: "With everything that you've accomplished, where does playing along side your son rank? Especially considering everything that he's overcome."
LeBron: "Number 1. For sure, that's easy. It's not even close. To be able to play the game that I love and to be able to be along my son this whole year, has been one of the most gratifying, satisfying journeys I've ever been on."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at USC.
He averaged 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 NBA regular season games.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Bronny James says he will play in the Las Vegas Summer League again this offseason"