LeBron James' Statement About Bronny Goes Viral After Timberwolves-Lakers Game

LeBron in Year 22:



— 24/8/8

— All-Star

— Most 20-point games by a 40-year-old

— Most 30-point games by a 40-year-old

— Most 40-point games by a 40-year-old

— Most PTS, REB, 3PM in age 40 season

— Most PTS, REB, AST in 22nd season



🐐 pic.twitter.com/8ESQsVQmSZ