LeBron James' Status For Lakers-Suns Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona for their fifth preseason game.
For the game, the Lakers will be without their best player, as LeBron James has been ruled out.
Via Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT: "LeBron James will not play tonight for the Lakers at the Suns on @NBAonTNT, per source."
The Lakers are 1-3 in their first four preseason games.
They most recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 111-97.
On Friday evening, the Lakers will play their final exhibition when they face off against the Warriors in San Francisco.
James is coming off another dominant season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
That said, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).