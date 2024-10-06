LeBron James' Status For Suns-Lakers Preseason Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play their second preseason game when they face off against the Phoenix Suns in California.
The Lakers are coming off a 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
LeBron James did not appear in Friday's loss, but he is expected to be on the floor against the Suns.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral on Saturday: "JJ Redick confirmed LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing Sunday vs. Suns after not playing Friday against T-Wolves. #Suns #Lakers"
James is coming off another dominant season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
In addition, fans will gets to see Davis on the floor for the first time.
The former Kentucky star is also fresh off another strong year where he averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field.
That said, the Lakers were unable to have a lot of success as a team.
They finished as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
After beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Following their six preseason games, the Lakers will open up the regular season on October 22 when they host Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves in Los Angeles.