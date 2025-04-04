LeBron James Suffers Massive Injury Scare In Warriors-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are playing at Crypto.com Arena.
During the first quarter, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James appeared to get injured.
Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "LeBron is in some serious pain…"
The good news is James was able to return to the game.
Many people reacted to the scary moment on social media.
Dalton Johnson: "LeBron is down. Complete silence in this arena"
Skip Bayless: "Did LeBron just get the breath knocked out of him running into Kuminga? Never seen him stay down that long. Seems OK now."
Lakers Nation: "LeBron's on the bench but looks to be OK.
Whew."
@LSH_lakeshow: "Scary moment for the Lakers as LeBron James goes down in pain after the Austin Reaves three
Bron cuts to the basket and crashes into Kuminga and stays on the floor for a good while, luckily he gets up"
Dave McMenamin: "LeBron James got hit in his midsection by Jonathan Kuminga and was down on the floor for a spell. It appears he will be OK. He is subbing out, but was walking it off during the timeout."
Bleacher Report: "LeBron went down hard after running into Kuminga
He got up and appears to be OK"
James came into the night with averages of 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 64 games.
The future Hall of Famer had one rebound and two assists while shooting 0/2 from the field in his first ten minutes of playing time.