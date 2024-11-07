LeBron James Taunts Ja Morant With Viral Celebration In Lakers-Grizzlies Game
UPDATE: The Lakers lost by a score of 131-114.
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
During the game, LeBron James made a tough shot over Ja Morant.
After the shot, James did a celebration that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Ja hit the “too small”, LeBron hit the “too small” and then Ja got a tech for bumping LeBron 👀"
James had 24 points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 10/15 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
Avery Braxton of ABC24 Memphis reported the context of all the events that took place.
Via Braxton: "Fun last couple of possessions between Ja Morant and LeBron James
Ja scores and calls Gabe Vincent too small
Next possession LeBron scores on Ja and calls HIM too small
Ja then scores again and bumps LeBron, gets a technical.
LeBron gets a stop right before the half"
The Lakers entered the evening with a 4-3 record in their first seven games.
They most recently lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 115-103.
James finished the loss with 20 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks while shooting 7/16 from the field.
Following Memphis, the Lakers will return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in California.
During the 2023 season, they beat the Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
As for the Grizzlies, they are 4-4 in their first eight games of the new season.