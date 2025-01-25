LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as LeBron James has been downgraded on the injury report.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "The Lakers say LeBron James (left foot injury management) has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game at Golden State."
James is averaging 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The Lakers most recently blew out the Boston Celtics by a score of 117-96.
James finished the win with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists while shooting 9/20 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 31 mintues of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Lakers BIG 3 in blowout vs. Celtics
AD: 24 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK
Reaves: 23 PTS, 6 AST, 4 3PM
LeBron: 20 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST
LA wins 117-96."
At 40, James still remains one of the best 25 players in the NBA.
He was recently named to his 21st straight All-Star Game.
The Lakers have had a good start to the season as the fifth seed with a 24-18 record in 42 games.
They are 6-4 over their last ten (and in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
After Golden State, the Lakers will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.