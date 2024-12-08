LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers in California.
For the game, LeBron James had been listed as questionable.
However, he has now been upgraded to probable.
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation: "LeBron James (left foot soreness) has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game vs. Portland."
James is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in his first 23 games.
The Lakers are coming off a tough road trip where they went just 1-3 in four games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak after most recently falling 134-132 (in overtime) to the Atlanta Hawks.
Despite the loss, James had 39 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists two steals and three blocks while shooting 14/25 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers are 12-11 in their first 23 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten.
Following Portland, the Lakers will go back on the road to visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday evening at the Target Center.
As for Portland, they are the 13th seed in the west with an 8-15 record in 23 games.
They are also currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Following Los Angeles, the Trail Blazers will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.