LeBron James' Viral Post On X During Pacers-Celtics Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The game was a thriller, as the Pacers appeared to be on the verge of winning.
However, Jaylen Brown made a three-pointer to tie up the game at 117-117 with less than six seconds left in regulation.
Via The NBA: "JAYLEN BROWN TIES THE GAME AT 117!
5 SECONDS REMAINING IN GAME 1 ON ESPN"
After the big play, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a post on X that had over 28,000 likes and nearly one million impressions in 30 minutes.
James wrote: "And yall still wanna know why I would foul up 3 EVERY SINGLE TIME?? 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️"
The Celtics won the game (in overtime) by a score of 133-128.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
They now have a 1-0 lead in the series with Game 2 on Thursday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series will begin on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
As for James, he had another excellent season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
The Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round.