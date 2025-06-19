LeBron James Was Wrong About This NBA Player
Ben McLemore was an outstanding college player for the Kansas Jayhawks in 2013.
Despite his incredible freshman season, McLemore fell to the Sacramento Kings (with the seventh pick) in the 2013 NBA Draft.
One person who was a big fan of McLemore was LeBron James.
On June 27, 2013, he sent out a post (via X) that had over 10,000 likes.
James wrote: "They sleeping on Ben McLemore. Just watch"
McLemore was seen as a player with All-Star potential.
That said, he was never able to average more than 12.1 points per contest during his 9-year NBA career.
Via @EditsJayhawk: "Ben McLemore's 2012-13 Kansas Jayhawk season
- 15.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG
- 49.5 FG%
- 42 3PFG%
- 2012-13 All-Big 12 (1st Team)
- 2012-13 Consensus All-American (1st Team)"
McLemore played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers over his time in the NBA.
He had career averages of 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 556 games.
While McLemore did not live up to his potential, he still had stints as a reliable role player.
Via NBACentral (on December 7, 2019): "Ben McLemore last 4 games
27 PTS - 5 3PM - 67% FG (Tonight)
28 PTS - 8 3PM - 50% FG
11 PTS - 3 3PM - 44% FG
24 PTS - 6 3PM - 64% FG
Great to see him find a home in Houston"