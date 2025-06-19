LeBron James Was Wrong About This NBA Player

Ben McLemore last 4 games



27 PTS - 5 3PM - 67% FG (Tonight)

28 PTS - 8 3PM - 50% FG

11 PTS - 3 3PM - 44% FG

24 PTS - 6 3PM - 64% FG



Great to see him find a home in Houston 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d8g3fDCBxW