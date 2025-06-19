Fastbreak

LeBron James Was Wrong About This NBA Player

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James thought Ben McLemore was going to be a good NBA player.

Ben Stinar

Sep 24, 2018; El Segundo, CA, USA; LeBron James listens to a question during an interview session with reporters during the Los Angeles Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2018; El Segundo, CA, USA; LeBron James listens to a question during an interview session with reporters during the Los Angeles Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Ben McLemore was an outstanding college player for the Kansas Jayhawks in 2013.

Despite his incredible freshman season, McLemore fell to the Sacramento Kings (with the seventh pick) in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Mar 29, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ben McLemore (23) shoots against the Michigan Wolverines during the semifinals of the South regional of the 2013 NCAA Tournament at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One person who was a big fan of McLemore was LeBron James.

On June 27, 2013, he sent out a post (via X) that had over 10,000 likes.

James wrote: "They sleeping on Ben McLemore. Just watch"

McLemore was seen as a player with All-Star potential.

That said, he was never able to average more than 12.1 points per contest during his 9-year NBA career.

Via @EditsJayhawk: "Ben McLemore's 2012-13 Kansas Jayhawk season

- 15.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG
- 49.5 FG%
- 42 3PFG%
- 2012-13 All-Big 12 (1st Team)
- 2012-13 Consensus All-American (1st Team)"

McLemore played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers over his time in the NBA.

He had career averages of 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 556 games.

Dec 21, 2019; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets forward Ben McLemore (16) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While McLemore did not live up to his potential, he still had stints as a reliable role player.

Via NBACentral (on December 7, 2019): "Ben McLemore last 4 games

27 PTS - 5 3PM - 67% FG (Tonight)
28 PTS - 8 3PM - 50% FG
11 PTS - 3 3PM - 44% FG
24 PTS - 6 3PM - 64% FG

Great to see him find a home in Houston"

Ben Stinar
Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.