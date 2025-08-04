Legendary ESPN Reporter Sounds Off On Lakers Star Bronny James
This week, the Los Angeles Lakers made the big announcement that Luka Doncic has signed a contract extension with the franchise.
Doncic (who is just 26) is currently seen as an MVP candidate for the 2025-26 season.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA star Luka Doncic has signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, with a player option in 2028, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball told ESPN."
There was a photo of many Lakers players who were at the press conference to show support for Doncic.
Via Rachel Nichols: "Most of the Lakers roster here supporting Luka as he announces his new max contract."
Dan Patrick (who is a legendary sports media figure) called out Bronny James for not being in attendance (h/t ClutchPoints).
Patrick: "The one person who I thought should have been there was his son [Bronny]. Bronny James, if he wants to stay longer, after LeBron leaves, like, that's your teammate. That's what was surprising. Bronny James should have been there. You're the last guy on the roster. You should be there. Show support."
Bronny (who was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft) appeared in 27 games for the Lakers last season.
In limited playing time, the former USC guard had averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range.
The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).