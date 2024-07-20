Legendary Michigan State Point Guard Signs With New Team
Cassius Winston most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in seven games for the Washington Wizards.
He finished that year with averages of 2.0 points and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
On Friday, the 26-year-old signed with a team in Italy.
Via Pallacanestro Reggiana (translated to English): "UNAHOTELS has their playmaker: welcome Cassius Winston!
Class 1998, after a fantastic college career played in Euroleague at Bayern Munich and in BCL at Tofas Bursa ⚪️"
Winston was the 53rd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after a legendary career playing college basketball for Michigan State.
He finished his senior season with averages of 18.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Over his four seasons with the Spartans, they made the NCAA Tournament three times and reached the 2019 Final Four.
Winston's career averages (in college) were 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 139 games.
He is one of the best point guards in Michigan State history.
Winston has played two seasons in the NBA (with the Wizards).
He has career averages of 1.9 points per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 29 games.
In addition, Winston appeared in one playoff game during the 2021 season.