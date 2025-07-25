Fastbreak

LiAngelo Ball Comments On LaMelo Ball's Viral Instagram Post

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Oct 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball (and his two brothers LiAngelo and Lonzo) are three of the most popular basketball players in the world.

Currently, LaMelo has over 10 million followers on Instagram.

This week, the 2022 NBA All-Star made a post that had over 360,000 likes.

He wrote: "LORD, protect my soul 🕺🏽🛸💕"

One person who left a comment on his post was LiAngelo.

His message had 260 likes.

He wrote: "MY DAWG❤️‍🔥🫠💫"

LiAngelo Comment
LiAngelo Comment / July 2025

LiAngelo once attempted to make the NBA when he was in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.

He had an eight-game stint with averages of of 9.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 62.2% from the field and 53.6% from the three-point range (in 2021-22).

Most recently, he has been pursuing a music career.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on January 13): "LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label."

