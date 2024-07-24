LiAngelo Ball Reacts To Big Baller Brand Announcement
LiAngelo Ball has never appeared in an NBA regular season game, but he is the brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).
When Lonzo first came out of UCLA (he was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft), the family created the Big Baller Brand company.
Recently, Big Baller Brand announced that a new shoe is coming out soon.
Via Big Baller Brand's Instagram Post: "🅱️🅱️🅱️ Coming soon!🔥💯"
LiAngelo sent out a post to his Instagram story with a reaction.
Ball wrote: "The lows 🫠 🔥"
While Ball's pro basketball career has been unable to take off, he still has a lot of popularity with fans.
As of July 24, he has 2.8 million followers on Instagram.
For reference, that is more than NBA stars Bam Adebayo, De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Rudy Gobert and Jrue Holiday.
LiAngelo has spent a lot of time in the G League and has career averages of 4.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 31 regular season games.
At 25, he could still be a name to watch for a potential G League (or NBA Summer League spot).
As for LaMelo, he made the 2022 NBA All-Star Game but has been unable to stay healthy and only appeared in 22 games last season.
Meanwhile, Lonzo has also dealt with an abundance of injuries and has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season.