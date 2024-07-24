Fastbreak

LiAngelo Ball Reacts To Big Baller Brand Announcement

LiAngelo Ball posted photos of an upcoming Big Baller Brand shoe release.

Ben Stinar

Oct 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

LiAngelo Ball has never appeared in an NBA regular season game, but he is the brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).

When Lonzo first came out of UCLA (he was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft), the family created the Big Baller Brand company.

Recently, Big Baller Brand announced that a new shoe is coming out soon.

Via Big Baller Brand's Instagram Post: "🅱️🅱️🅱️ Coming soon!🔥💯"

LiAngelo sent out a post to his Instagram story with a reaction.

Ball wrote: "The lows 🫠 🔥"

LiAngelo Ball's IG Story
LiAngelo Ball's IG Story / July 24

While Ball's pro basketball career has been unable to take off, he still has a lot of popularity with fans.

As of July 24, he has 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

For reference, that is more than NBA stars Bam Adebayo, De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Rudy Gobert and Jrue Holiday.

LiAngelo Ball
Oct 2, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball (18) tries to gain control of the ball ahead of Boston Celtics forward Jake Layman (26) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

LiAngelo has spent a lot of time in the G League and has career averages of 4.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 31 regular season games.

At 25, he could still be a name to watch for a potential G League (or NBA Summer League spot).

As for LaMelo, he made the 2022 NBA All-Star Game but has been unable to stay healthy and only appeared in 22 games last season.

Meanwhile, Lonzo has also dealt with an abundance of injuries and has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.