LiAngelo Ball Reacts To LaMelo Ball's Instagram Post
LaMelo Ball and his two brothers (LiAngelo and Lonzo) are among the most famous basketball families.
They initially gained notoriety during the 2016-17 college basketball season when Lonzo was coming out of UCLA (he was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft).
In 2020, LaMelo was selected with the third pick in the draft by the Charlotte Hornets.
He is among the best young stars in the NBA and celebrated his 23rd birthday on Friday.
The 2022 NBA All-Star made a post to Instagram that had over 500,000 likes and 1,900 comments in less than 24 hours.
LaMelo captioned his post: "23 like jordan 🎈#blessings 🕺🏽🛸💕"
One person who left a comment was LiAngelo.
His comment had over 500 likes in nine hours.
LiAngelo wrote: "Too tuff bradaman🖤🛸happy Gday gangland!"
LiAngelo has yet to appear in an NBA regular season game, but he spent time with the Hornets organization (in the G League and preseason).
During the 2023 season, he averaged 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 11 G League Showcase Cup games (two starts).
As for LaMelo, the only thing that has held him back has been his health.
When he's on the floor, he is among the best 25 players in the NBA.
Last season, LaMelo averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in just 22 games.