LiAngelo Ball Reacts To Lonzo Ball Making His NBA Return
After missing over two years of action, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball made his return to an NBA court on Wednesday evening against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The former UCLA star finished his debut with ten points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 4/6 from the field in 15 minutes off the bench.
Ball was trending all over social media during the night.
One person who sent out a message was his brother (LiAngelo).
LiAngelo (via his Instagram story): "@zo 🖤Ball forever gang"
Lonzo has played five seasons in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans (and Bulls).
In his most recent season (2021-22), he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 35 games.
When Ball was healthy, he had been among the most exciting point guards in the league.
The Bulls are 2-2 in their first four preseason games after beating the Timberwolves by a score of 125-123.
They will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
Last season, the Bulls missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year (they lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament).
As for LiAngelo, he is the younger brother of Lonzo (and older brother of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball).
While he has been unable to make the NBA, LiAngelo has played two seasons in the G League.