LiAngelo Ball Reveals Advice For Lakers Star Bronny James
LiAngelo Ball has never appeared in an NBA regular season game.
That said, he is part of an extremely famous family that features Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.
Recently, LiAngelo was asked for advice he would offer to Los Angeles Lakers rookies Bronny James and Dalton Knecht (via ESPN LA).
LiAngelo: "I always tell the younger dudes, stay focused for real. There's a lot of outside noise. Everybody wants to say something about your game or whatnot. As long as you stay true to yourself and work out, it's levels, so you are going to keep going up."
LiAngelo got an up-close view of what it's like to have a lot of attention playing for the Lakers.
His older brother (Lonzo) was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He spent his first two seasons with the Lakers.
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last month, but he will be playing with his father (LeBron James), which adds a lot more attention.
The 19-year-old finished his one season of college basketball (at USC) with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
As for Knecht, he was the 17th pick out of Tennessee.
He is coming off an excellent season where he averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 36 games.