LOOK: Viral Video Of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons In Los Angeles

A video was posted of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, and Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons all in Los Angeles.
Recently, a video surfaced of Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis all out in Los Angeles.  

The video was originally posted to TikTok by ros5ihd, and reposted to Twitter by ClutchPoints. 

Durant and Simmons are currently on the Brooklyn Nets, while Davis is on the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Both teams did not meet expectations this season as the Lakers finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They were 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament. 

Davis also missed 42 games. 

As for the Nets, they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament. 

However, they got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. 

Simmons was traded to the Nets at the trading deadline in the blockbuster move that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. 

The 2016 first overall pick had only ever played for the 76ers during his career, and he is now on the Nets. 

Unfortunately, he did not play in a game last season for either the 76ers or the Nets. 

Meanwhile, Durant is coming off a stellar year where he averaged 29.9 points per game, and made his 12th All-Star Game. 

Yet, he has been in a lot of rumors this offseason about his future. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

