10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony Tweets An Amazing Video



Carmelo Anthony tweeted a video on Wednesday. The ten-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. The best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
On Wednesday, ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony sent out a tweet with a video. 

Anthony captioned the video: "B-More Nothing but love for my city. Tomorrow isn’t promised, so we gotta keep making an impact TODAY. #STAYME7O"

Anthony averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.  

He was once a superstar, but now he is still a very good role player. 

The Lakers had a tough season, and went just 33-49.  

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Anthony was on a team that also featured Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so they had been expected to compete for a title. 

The season was a major disappointment. 

Right now, Anthony is a free agent, so he is available for any team in the league to sign. 

In addition to the Lakers, he has also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers. 

The best years of his career came with Denver and New York. 

With the Nuggets, he led them to the Western Conference Finals in 2009, which is the furtherest he has ever gone in the NBA Playoffs.

The Nuggets traded him to the Knicks during the 2011 season. 

With the Knicks, he led them to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs in 2013 (they lost to the Indiana Pacers). 

The franchise has not been that far since then. 

