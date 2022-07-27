WATCH: Amazing New Sprite Commercial With Trae Young And Anthony Edwards

On Wednesday, Twitter user @JamesBurnes8 shared a clip of the new Sprite commercial featuring Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.

The commercial is awesome and it features two of the youngest stars in the NBA.

Edwards was the first overall pick out of the University of Georgia in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he averaged over 21 points per game last season in his second year in the league.

The Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

They have a loaded roster with Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

As for Young, he is one of the few superstars in the entire league.

He was drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma, and he started in the All-Star Game in his second season in the league.

In 2021, he carried the Hawks all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals beating the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds.

This past season, the Hawks were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, and Young dominated in the two play-in games to help the Hawks make the playoffs.

However, they lost to the Miami Heat in the first-round in five games.

Young made (and started in) his second career All-Star Game this season.

At just 23-years-old, he has incredible career averages of over 25 points and nine assists per game.

This offseason, the Hawks traded for San Antonio Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray.