Skip to main content
WATCH: Amazing New Sprite Commercial With Trae Young And Anthony Edwards

WATCH: Amazing New Sprite Commercial With Trae Young And Anthony Edwards

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards are both in a new Sprite commercial.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday, Twitter user @JamesBurnes8 shared a clip of the new Sprite commercial featuring Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young. 

The commercial is awesome and it features two of the youngest stars in the NBA.  

Edwards was the first overall pick out of the University of Georgia in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he averaged over 21 points per game last season in his second year in the league. 

The Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.  

They have a loaded roster with Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.  

As for Young, he is one of the few superstars in the entire league.  

He was drafted with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma, and he started in the All-Star Game in his second season in the league. 

In 2021, he carried the Hawks all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals beating the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds. 

This past season, the Hawks were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, and Young dominated in the two play-in games to help the Hawks make the playoffs. 

However, they lost to the Miami Heat in the first-round in five games. 

Young made (and started in) his second career All-Star Game this season. 

At just 23-years-old, he has incredible career averages of over 25 points and nine assists per game. 

This offseason, the Hawks traded for San Antonio Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray. 

USATSI_15451741_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

WATCH: Amazing New Sprite Commercial With Trae Young And Anthony Edwards

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16450796_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA Champion To Resume Basketball Career In NBL

By Brett Siegel46 minutes ago
USATSI_17658457_168388303_lowres
News

Former Washington Wizards Guard Signing With New Team

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17932933_168388303_lowres
News

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Player To Training Camp Deal

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18741667_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

VIRAL: LeBron James Posts Instagram Video On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18707350_168388303_lowres
News

The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived A Player

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18119103_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: Blockbuster Trade? The Brooklyn Nets And Milwaukee Bucks Should Make This Deal

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18425601_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Jaylen Brown Posts Photos To Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Photos Of Jayson Tatum With Jay-Z And Kevin Hart

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago