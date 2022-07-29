Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post On Friday

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made an Instagram post.

Irving just finished up his third season with the Nets after signing with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019.

Unfortunately, they were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The Nets also have Kevin Durant, so they were expected to be NBA Championship contenders, and instead they did not win a single playoff game in 2022.

In the three seasons that Irving has played in Brooklyn, they have won just one playoffs series.

Durant also signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but he was injured for the first season.

In 2021, they beat the Celtics in the first-round, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7 on their home floor in the second-round.

Irving got injured during the series.

So far, the tenure for the two superstars in Brooklyn has not gone as planned.

In 2016, Irving won a title with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Durant had been to the NBA Finals three times in a row with the Golden State Warriors before joining the Nets.

They won two titles, and Durant won the Finals MVP Award both times.

This offseason has been filled with rumors, because on June 30 ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of right now, both players still remain on the Nets.