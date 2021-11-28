Publish date:
Check Out Steph Curry And Draymond Green's Pre-Game Outfits Before The Warriors Played The Clippers
The Golden State Warriors shared a video of Steph Curry and Draymond Green walking into the arena before they played the Los Angeles Clippers.
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have been on fire to start the 2021-22 NBA season with a 17-2 record in their first 19 games.
On Sunday afternoon they are in Los Angeles to play the Clippers at Staples Center, and before the game the Warriors shared a clip of Curry and Green walking into the arena.
The clip of them walking in can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
The Warriors have won three NBA titles in the last seven years and made the NBA Finals five times over that span.
However, the franchise has not been to the postseason in each of the last two seasons.
