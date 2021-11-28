Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Check Out Steph Curry And Draymond Green's Pre-Game Outfits Before The Warriors Played The Clippers
    Publish date:

    Check Out Steph Curry And Draymond Green's Pre-Game Outfits Before The Warriors Played The Clippers

    The Golden State Warriors shared a video of Steph Curry and Draymond Green walking into the arena before they played the Los Angeles Clippers.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors shared a video of Steph Curry and Draymond Green walking into the arena before they played the Los Angeles Clippers.

    Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have been on fire to start the 2021-22 NBA season with a 17-2 record in their first 19 games. 

    On Sunday afternoon they are in Los Angeles to play the Clippers at Staples Center, and before the game the Warriors shared a clip of Curry and Green walking into the arena. 

    The clip of them walking in can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

    The Warriors have won three NBA titles in the last seven years and made the NBA Finals five times over that span. 

    However, the franchise has not been to the postseason in each of the last two seasons. 

    More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17135321_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry And Draymond Green's Pre-Game Outfits

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Golden State Warriors Have Announced Big News About Klay Thompson

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17167212_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Nets And Knicks In Back-To-Back Nights

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_17224866_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Brooklyn Nets Fans Boo James Harden In Their Loss To The Phoenix Suns

    53 minutes ago
    USATSI_16911688_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After Getting Injured

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_9146527_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving To The Rockets For This Player

    Nov 27, 2021
    USATSI_17238792_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot With Damian Lillard Guarding Him

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The New Move Steph Curry Displayed In The Warriors Win Over The 76ers

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_15632333_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Zion Williamson Injury Update From The New Orleans Pelicans

    Nov 26, 2021