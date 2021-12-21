Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Check Out Steph Curry's Awesome Shoes For Kings-Warriors Game
    The Golden State Warriors shared photos of Steph Curry's shoes before they take on the Sacramento Kings.
    The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Monday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco. 

    Before the game, the Warriors tweeted out photos of Steph Curry's shoes, and the tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

    The Warriors come into the game with a 24-6 record in their first 30 games of the season, and are just a half-game back of the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference. 

    If they defeat the Kings on Monday they will claim sole possession of the best record in the NBA and the first seed in the west. 

    As for the Kings, they come into the game with a 13-18 record. 

