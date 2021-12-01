Check Out Steph Curry's Amazing Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Suns

The Golden State Warriors are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening.

The matchup is a very highly anticipated one, because these are the two best teams in the NBA.

The Warriors are 18-2 with the first seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns are on a 16-game winning streak and have a 17-3 record.

Before the game, the Warriors shared a video of some of the players walking into the arena.

One of the players was Steph Curry walking into the arena with his pre-game outfit on, and the video can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and after making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, the Warriors have missed the postseason in each of the last two years.

