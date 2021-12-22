Check Out Steph Curry's Awesome Shoes For Kings-Warriors Game

Publish date:
Check Out The Awesome Shoes Steph Curry Wore In The Warriors Win Over The Kings
The Golden State Warriors shared photos of Steph Curry's shoes before they beat the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings on Monday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco 113-98.
Before the game, the Warriors tweeted out photos of Steph Curry's shoes, and the tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
The Warriors now have a 26-5 record in their first 31 games of the season after the win, and that is good for the best record in the entire NBA and the first seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Kings, they are now 13-19 in their first 32 games, and the franchise has failed to make the postseason since 2006, which is the longest drought in the NBA.
Curry had a game-high 30 points in the win on Monday night.
