LOOK: Devin Booker And Chris Paul's Pregame Outfits Before Game 2

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening.

Before the game, the Suns posted a video of several of their players walking into the arena (including All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul).

The Suns won the first game by a score of 121-114 on Monday evening, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series.

A win for the Suns on Wednesday would give them a 2-0 advantage heading to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 on the road.

The Suns finished the season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the NBA.

They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round of the playoffs in six games.

Last season, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

The Suns were on a ten-year playoff drought, but in Paul's first season with the franchise he helped them overcome their struggles.

Related stories on NBA basketball