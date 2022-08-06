Donovan Mitchell's Incredible Tweet On Friday

On Friday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell quote tweeted a tweet with a video from his AAU playing days in high school.

The video was a cool package of highlights.

After high school, Mitchell would go play two seasons for Louisville, and then become the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Jazz.

With the Jazz, he has made the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons of his career, and he has made the NBA All-Star Game the last three seasons in a row.

This past year, he averaged 25.9 points per game, and the Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

In 2021, they had been the best team in the NBA during the regular season, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This offseason, Mitchell has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

Two teams that have been heavily reported on with interest in Mitchell are the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

As recently as August 5, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported on the Knicks' interest.

Scotto: "Despite the haggling back and forth, New York remains the presumptive favorite to land Mitchell should Utah ultimately trade him."

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on the Heat's interest in July.

Winderman: "Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)"