Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell's Incredible Tweet On Friday

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell quote tweeted a tweet of a video from his AAU basketball days in high school. Mitchell has been in a lot of trade rumors this offseason with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat being two of the teams mentioned as potential destinations.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell quote tweeted a tweet with a video from his AAU playing days in high school.

The video was a cool package of highlights. 

After high school, Mitchell would go play two seasons for Louisville, and then become the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Jazz.

With the Jazz, he has made the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons of his career, and he has made the NBA All-Star Game the last three seasons in a row.

This past year, he averaged 25.9 points per game, and the Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in six games. 

In 2021, they had been the best team in the NBA during the regular season, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

This offseason, Mitchell has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors. 

Two teams that have been heavily reported on with interest in Mitchell are the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

As recently as August 5, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported on the Knicks' interest. 

Scotto: "Despite the haggling back and forth, New York remains the presumptive favorite to land Mitchell should Utah ultimately trade him."

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on the Heat's interest in July. 

Winderman: "Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)"

USATSI_16239030_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Donovan Mitchell's Incredible Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar43 seconds ago
USATSI_10527306_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Isaiah Thomas Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_15773177_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 6 - The "Phildelphia 76ers" Are Born

By Brett Siegel52 minutes ago
USATSI_7595812_168388303_lowres
News

7x NBA All-Star STILL A Free Agent For Any Team To Sign

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_18153118_168388303_lowres (1)
News

LOOK: Brooklyn Nets Tweet A Video Of Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_14150365_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo And LeBron James As Teammates? Here's How It Could Have Happened

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_12143841_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Steph Curry Tweeted A Viral Video On Friday

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17877150_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Antonio Brown Comments On LeBron's Instagram

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18062369_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago