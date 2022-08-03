Skip to main content

LOOK: Kevin Durant Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted to Instagram. 

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant commented on the post with two fire emojis. 

Kevin Durant's Comment On LeBron James' post

Kevin Durant's Comment On LeBron James' post

Durant and James have been two of the best players in the NBA for many years. 

They have also faced off in the NBA Finals three different times.

In 2012, when Durant was on the Oklahoma City Thunder and James was on the Miami Heat, the Heat beat the Thunder to win the NBA Championship. 

That was the first title of James' career.

They then faced off two more times in the NBA Finals when Durant was on the Golden State Warriors and James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Durant and the Warriors won back-to-back titles against them in 2017 and 2018. 

In both titles, Durant won the Finals MVP Award. 

Right now, James is on the Los Angeles Lakers, and they are coming off a tough season where they went 33-49. 

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

James is entering his 20th season in the NBA and fifth season for the Lakers next year. 

As for Durant, he just finished up his second season playing for the Brooklyn Nets. 

He signed there in 2019, but missed the first season due to injury. 

They got swept in the playoffs by the Boston Celtics this year, and Durant has also been in a lot of trade rumors. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

USATSI_18769135_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Patrick Mahomes Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_11414479_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kevin Durant Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_16967711_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jayson Tatum Posts 3 Photos To Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_15567157_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If The Clippers Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17967240_168388303_lowres
News

What A Hornets-Jazz Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell Could Look Like

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_6981024_168388303_lowres
News

Norris Cole Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_4759356_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Magic Johnson Makes A Pitch To Adam Silver And The NBA

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18681178_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Huge Update On Kevin Durant Situation With Nets

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17944644_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls Officially Sign Goran Dragic

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago