LOOK: Kevin Durant Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted to Instagram.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant commented on the post with two fire emojis.

Kevin Durant's Comment On LeBron James' post

Durant and James have been two of the best players in the NBA for many years.

They have also faced off in the NBA Finals three different times.

In 2012, when Durant was on the Oklahoma City Thunder and James was on the Miami Heat, the Heat beat the Thunder to win the NBA Championship.

That was the first title of James' career.

They then faced off two more times in the NBA Finals when Durant was on the Golden State Warriors and James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant and the Warriors won back-to-back titles against them in 2017 and 2018.

In both titles, Durant won the Finals MVP Award.

Right now, James is on the Los Angeles Lakers, and they are coming off a tough season where they went 33-49.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

James is entering his 20th season in the NBA and fifth season for the Lakers next year.

As for Durant, he just finished up his second season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

He signed there in 2019, but missed the first season due to injury.

They got swept in the playoffs by the Boston Celtics this year, and Durant has also been in a lot of trade rumors.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."