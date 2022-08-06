Skip to main content

LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Recently, Stephen A. Smith quote tweeted a tweet from Russell Westbrook. 

Westbrook had quote tweeted a tweet from Bloomberg about his new business venture. 

Smith wrote: "Congrats to @russwest44. Another layer. Continue to shine off the court. Continue to be that role model!#Props"

Westbrook is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, and he is a nine-time NBA All-Star.

He began his career as the fourth overall pick out of UCLA in 2008 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 11 seasons with the Thunder, he was able make the NBA Finals in 2012, and win an MVP Award in 2017. 

The last three summers he was traded to new teams. 

He spent one year with the Houston Rockets, the next with the Washington Wizards and this past season with the Lakers. 

On the Lakers, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

However, the team struggled in a big way, and they went just 33-49.

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

A team with Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, had a lot bigger expectations than that. 

He is still just 33-years-old, and while he may not be the player he was five years ago, he is still very good. 

Unfortunately, the chemistry with the Lakers did not seem to work on the floor last season. 

This summer, the star guard opted into the final year of his contract, so he will be a free agent next summer. 

LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook

