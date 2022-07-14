Skip to main content
Viral Photos Of Derrick Rose In Brazil

Photos of New York Knicks star Derrick Rose at Joakim Noah's wedding is going viral. The two played together on both the Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

On Wednesday, photos of New York Knicks star Derrick Rose (in Brazil at Joakim Noah's wedding) is going viral on Twitter. 

The two have played together twice in their careers (with the Knicks and first with the Chicago Bulls). 

In Chicago, Rose was the MVP of the NBA in 2011, and the Bulls were one of the elite teams in all of the NBA. 

Unfortunately, the former superstar dealt with major injuries, and never returned to his peak.  

Noah played 13-years in the NBA for the Bulls, Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers. 

The best years of his career came with the Bulls where he played for nine seasons. 

He was a two-time NBA All-Star, and the 2014 Defensive Player of The Year. 

The Bulls team with Noah and Rose never got to the NBA Finals, but they made the NBA Playoffs seven times.

Rose only played in five out of those seven times they made the playoffs. 

In addition to the Bulls, Rose has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Knicks (two stints). 

Last season, he played just 26 games and averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. 

In 2021, he helped lead the Knicks to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for Noah, he is 37-years-old and his NBA career appears to be over (he has not played since the 2019-20 season when he played five games for the Clippers). 

  

